Early voting begins Monday for Edinburg runoff elections

Early voting kicks off on Monday in three Edinburg runoff races.

Candidates were not able to get more than 50 percent of the votes earlier this month, so voters are heading back to the polls to determine the mayor, and commissioners for Places 1 and 2.

Only 30 votes separated current Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and former city manager Ramiro Garza earlier this month. Garza received the majority, with just one vote shy of 3,500.

Early voting will take place at the following locations in Edinburg:

• Election Annex Building- 317 N. Closner Blvd.

• UTRGV STAC Lounge- 1201 W. University Dr.

Both locations open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Early voting begins Monday, Nov. 29 and will run through Dec. 10.

Election Day is Dec. 14.

