Early voting continues in Edinburg for mayor and commissioners in Place 1 and 2.

For Vietnam War veteran Ram De La Garza, going out to vote is something personal.

"We were out there in the jungles and fighting for this, for people to come out and vote," De La Garza said.

For the next two weeks, residents in Edinburg can early vote after neither mayoral candidate, incumbent Richard Molina or challenger Ramiro Garza, was able to get more than half the vote during the Nov. 2 election.

Molina, who faces charges of voter fraud from 2017, says he doesn’t want an Edinburg mayor to stay in their role for more than eight years.

"I changed the term limits," Molina said. "Never in the history of the city has there been two four year terms. I changed that.”

Ramiro Garza doesn’t consider himself a politician, but rather a person who wants to run the city without personal preferences.

"I have the experience,” Garza said. “I’ve served as city manager before. I’ve served as the economic development director. This is not about changing our city. This is about changing the leadership in our city."

There was a difference of about 30 votes between them during the first election.

Early voting continues at the Election Annex Building located at 317 N. Closner Blvd, and the UTRGV STAC Lounge located at 1201 W. University Dr.

Early voting ends Dec. 10. Election Day is Dec. 14.

