Early voting for Brownsville runoff election beings Monday

Early voting for a runoff election in Brownsville will kick off Monday for the Commissioner At-Large A seat.

Neither of the three candidates in the running received enough votes to solidify the race last month. Early voting for the Commissioner At-Large A seat will run through June 13.

Polls will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, June 17.

The six polling places residents can cast their ballots are listed below.

Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex

Brownsville Public Library

Southmost Public Library

UTRGV-Interdisciplinary Academic Building

New Horizon Medical Center

Good Shepherd Community Church