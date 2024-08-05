x

Early Voting Runs through Tuesday

WESLACO – Early voting is underway for local city and school elections.

We’re following several mayoral races and school bond elections.

Early voting will run until Tuesday; Election Day is May 4.

More than 8,000 people have already voted in Hidalgo County and 6,000 in Cameron County – these numbers don’t account for mail-in ballots.

Watch the video above for more information.

5 years ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 7:31:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019
