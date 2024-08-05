Early Voting Runs through Tuesday
Related Story
WESLACO – Early voting is underway for local city and school elections.
We’re following several mayoral races and school bond elections.
Early voting will run until Tuesday; Election Day is May 4.
More than 8,000 people have already voted in Hidalgo County and 6,000 in Cameron County – these numbers don’t account for mail-in ballots.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
WESLACO – Early voting is underway for local city and school elections. We’re following several mayoral races and school... More >>
News Video
-
New polling place program could increase voter accessibility in Cameron County
-
Suspect accused of firing up to 100 rounds at McAllen residence issued...
-
DHR Health in McAllen to hand out school supplies at back-to-school bash
-
Back-to-school bash, community health fair scheduled in Brownsville
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Using a ceramic blanket to treat Parkinson's disease
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition