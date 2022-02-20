x

Early voting turnout increasing in Cameron County

Related Story

Voters are turning out in record numbers for an off-cycle primary election, and there are several factors most likely behind the increase.

According to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza, those factors include messaging and changes to the mail-in ballot application process.

So far, early votes are outpacing the last two gubernatorial primary elections.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Early voting turnout increasing in Cameron County
Early voting turnout increasing in Cameron County
Voters are turning out in record numbers for an off-cycle primary election, and there are several factors most likely behind... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 9:02:00 PM CST February 18, 2022
Radar
7 Days