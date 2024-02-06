Early voting turnout still low compared to 2019

Hidalgo County officials say fewer voters came out to the polls during early voting compared to the similar 2019 election cycle.

There was only seven percent of voters who cast their ballots in 2019, this year it was only two percent.

In Cameron County, there was a 20 percent drop in voters, but Elections Administrator Remi Garza is staying hopeful.

"We certainly hope that the difference between the turnouts will be made up on election day," Garza said. "We're thinking that it's still going to be below what it was in 2019 even for the ballot by mail, but we're still hopeful that our numbers will go up."

Election Day is Saturday, May 6.