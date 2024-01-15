East All-Stars Prep for Saturday's All Star Game

LA VILLA - The East All-Stars wrapped up their final practice on Thursday as they get ready for Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game at PSJA Stadium.

Head Coach Danny Perez of La Villa is coaching the East All-Stars and says his team has quickly picked up the concepts they'll use in Saturday's game.

Hear from the East All-Stars in the video above.

EAST ALL STAR ROSTER

East All-Stars ) :

Elias Rodriguez Jr., Weslaco High, #1

Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans, #1

Alan Chavez, Brownsville Lopez, #2

Antonio Gonzalez, Brownsville Porter, #2

Randy Morales, Harlingen High, #2

Rey Perez, La Villa, #2

Joaquin Trevino, La Feria, #2

Mikey Gonzalez, Harlingen South, #3

Julius Olmedo, Santa Rosa, #3

Gael Palestina, Los Fresnos, #3

Fabian Garcia, San Benito, #4

Robert Medina, Port Isabel, #5

Bryan Rojas, Santa Rosa, #5

Jayreed Amaya, Edcouch-Elsa, #6

Brandon Felix, La Villa, #6

Allen Garcia, Mercedes, #6

Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans, #6

Obed Almeda, Raymondville, #7

Angel Giron, Brownsville Porter, #7

Sebastian Villarreal, Mercedes, #7

Esiah Miguel Gracia, Santa Maria, #9

Aiden Olivas-Romo, Lyford, #9

Hector Sanchez, Mercedes, #9

Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans, #10

Gael Perez, Brownsville Pace, #10

Lucas Cristiano, Brownsville St. Joseph, #11

Miguel Selvera, Brownsville Veterans, #12

Adrian Lizcano, Harlingen High, #13

Juan Oviedo, Weslaco East, #13

Christian Lozano, Rio Hondo, #14

JJ Contreras, Los Fresnos, #17

Gabriel Avila, Edcouch-Elsa, #21

Tristan Garcia, Port Isabel, #24

Diego Cruz, Santa Rosa, #25

Reno Villanueva, Harlingen South, #38

Christian Garcia, Brownsville Hanna, #40

Shea Garza Jr., Harlingen High, #44

Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South, #44

Israel Yanez, Brownsville Veterans, #51

Daryn Hanks, Weslaco High, #52

Genaro Galvan, Los Fresnos, #53

Angel De La Cruz, Raymondville, #54

Joey Escobar, La Villa, #55

Isaac Ramirez, San Benito, #56

Josue Aguilera, La Villa, #58

Elijah Vela, Lyford, #58

Fernando Cano, Edcouch-Elsa, #60

Kevin Aguayo, Brownsville Rivera, #62

Mario Villafranca, Weslaco East, #62

Carlos Garcia, Harlingen South, #66

Rey Lerma, Brownsville Pace, #72

Diego Zavala, Weslaco High, #76

Joseph Figueroa, La Feria, #77

Josue Garza, Raymondville, #77

Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans, #77

Pedro Espinoza, Weslaco East, #87

Nick Tovar, Brownsville Veterans, #88

Matthew Garza, Weslaco High, #94

Karmyne Castilleja, San Benito, #95