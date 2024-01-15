East All-Stars Prep for Saturday's All Star Game
LA VILLA - The East All-Stars wrapped up their final practice on Thursday as they get ready for Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game at PSJA Stadium.
Head Coach Danny Perez of La Villa is coaching the East All-Stars and says his team has quickly picked up the concepts they'll use in Saturday's game.
Hear from the East All-Stars in the video above.
EAST ALL STAR ROSTER
East All-Stars ):
Elias Rodriguez Jr., Weslaco High, #1
Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans, #1
Alan Chavez, Brownsville Lopez, #2
Antonio Gonzalez, Brownsville Porter, #2
Randy Morales, Harlingen High, #2
Rey Perez, La Villa, #2
Joaquin Trevino, La Feria, #2
Mikey Gonzalez, Harlingen South, #3
Julius Olmedo, Santa Rosa, #3
Gael Palestina, Los Fresnos, #3
Fabian Garcia, San Benito, #4
Robert Medina, Port Isabel, #5
Bryan Rojas, Santa Rosa, #5
Jayreed Amaya, Edcouch-Elsa, #6
Brandon Felix, La Villa, #6
Allen Garcia, Mercedes, #6
Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans, #6
Obed Almeda, Raymondville, #7
Angel Giron, Brownsville Porter, #7
Sebastian Villarreal, Mercedes, #7
Esiah Miguel Gracia, Santa Maria, #9
Aiden Olivas-Romo, Lyford, #9
Hector Sanchez, Mercedes, #9
Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans, #10
Gael Perez, Brownsville Pace, #10
Lucas Cristiano, Brownsville St. Joseph, #11
Miguel Selvera, Brownsville Veterans, #12
Adrian Lizcano, Harlingen High, #13
Juan Oviedo, Weslaco East, #13
Christian Lozano, Rio Hondo, #14
JJ Contreras, Los Fresnos, #17
Gabriel Avila, Edcouch-Elsa, #21
Tristan Garcia, Port Isabel, #24
Diego Cruz, Santa Rosa, #25
Reno Villanueva, Harlingen South, #38
Christian Garcia, Brownsville Hanna, #40
Shea Garza Jr., Harlingen High, #44
Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South, #44
Israel Yanez, Brownsville Veterans, #51
Daryn Hanks, Weslaco High, #52
Genaro Galvan, Los Fresnos, #53
Angel De La Cruz, Raymondville, #54
Joey Escobar, La Villa, #55
Isaac Ramirez, San Benito, #56
Josue Aguilera, La Villa, #58
Elijah Vela, Lyford, #58
Fernando Cano, Edcouch-Elsa, #60
Kevin Aguayo, Brownsville Rivera, #62
Mario Villafranca, Weslaco East, #62
Carlos Garcia, Harlingen South, #66
Rey Lerma, Brownsville Pace, #72
Diego Zavala, Weslaco High, #76
Joseph Figueroa, La Feria, #77
Josue Garza, Raymondville, #77
Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans, #77
Pedro Espinoza, Weslaco East, #87
Nick Tovar, Brownsville Veterans, #88
Matthew Garza, Weslaco High, #94
Karmyne Castilleja, San Benito, #95
