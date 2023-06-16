East Claims RGV Softball All-Star Crown
MISSION, TEXAS -- The valley's softball standouts grab their mitts and come together one last time to rep their high school in the East vs. West All-Star game at Mission High on Wednesday evening.
Historically, the East had the win advantage heading into this game when it comes to the All-Star game with a 9-7 record against the West.
The East claimed the crown, once again, defeating the West 8-5. Game highlights in the video above:
