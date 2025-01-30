x

Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San Benito

By: KJ Doyle

Randy Galvan nets a hat trick in the Economedes Jaguars 5-2 win over San Benito.

Both teams start district play next week on February 4th.

