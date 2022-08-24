Economic boost expected following reopening of international bridges

As pandemic-related travel restrictions lifted Monday, Brownsville's downtown area saw an increase in traffic as folks from Mexico crossed the Gateway International Bridge for the first time since March of 2020.

While officials say traffic wasn't as high as they expected, they say that may change at the end of the week.

"Being the first day and also being a workday, we haven't experienced a huge difference in traffic," Public Information Officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Elias Rodriguez said. "However, the real test will come this weekend."

In the first eight months of closure, border counties from Cameron to El Paso saw a loss of over $1 billion in economic impact, according to data from Rice University. However, the amount is likely much higher now after a total of 20 months of closure.

Still, local leaders in Cameron say they're hoping the travel ban lift will bring change for the better.

