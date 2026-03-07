Edcouch announces plans for historical museum
Related Story
The city of Edcouch is opening a historical museum later this year to preserve nearly 100 years of local history.
The Edcouch Historical Museum will be located next to city hall in a building currently leased by State Representative Oscar Longoria for his Delta Area District Office. The city owns the building and will share the space with Longoria's office for now.
"We designated this building specifically, through ordinance, which means it will be here forever," Edcouch City Manager Marisela Aguilar said.
The museum will house photographs, documents and artifacts that tell the story of Edcouch's past. Some items in the collection date back nearly a century.
"We have the actual documents of incorporation for our city. These are very, very old documents that we try to never bring out, or even touch them, because they're so old and weathered," Aguilar said.
The building will undergo renovations inside and out. A fence and security cameras will be added to protect the collection.
The entire project will be funded through fundraising, donations and volunteer efforts, meaning no city funds are being used.
City leaders are asking residents to contribute items they may have at home that reflect Edcouch's history.
"And have people induct items that they currently possess, artifacts, documents, pictures, stories and this can be from families, from schools, from milestones that they were present," Aguilar said.
A committee will review submissions and decide which items will be displayed in the museum.
The city plans to open the museum in September to coincide with Edcouch's 100th anniversary celebration.
For more information, or to request a donation letter, contact Edcouch City Hall at 956-262-2140.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Motorcyclist killed in La Feria crash, police chief says
-
Brownsville veterans group offers support amid Iran tensions
-
City commissioners green-light speed study for residential areas in Harlingen
-
South Padre Island launches survey to address parking concerns
-
Residents near Harlingen report health issues from nearby construction site
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Sergio Lopez dominates on the mound with 13 K as team...
-
Pioneer boys soccer one win away from first ever district title after...
-
Brownsville Pace Lady Vikings softball stays undefeated with dominant 15-0 win over...
-
Brownsville Rivera boys soccer inches closer to district title with 7-0 win...
-
Clarrisa Mejia homers in district opener as Weslaco softball shines with 19-0...