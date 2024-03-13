Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th Straight Title
Related Story
Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed back to state, buzzing for their 4th straight powerlifting state title, after winning the Class 5A Regional V DII team championship.
Despite the team losing majority of their seniors last year, this new hive is ready to keep the tradition alive. Click on the video above for more on the Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting story.
News
Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed back to state, buzzing for their 4th straight powerlifting state title, after... More >>
News Video
-
Blue jellyfish washing up on Boca Chica Beach
-
Wednesday, March 13, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
-
2 men arrested on drug charges following sting operation at Brownsville H-E-B...
-
Sentencing set for McAllen man accused of soliciting sexual images of a...
-
Survivor of Starr County helicopter crash continues to recover, family says