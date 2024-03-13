x

Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th Straight Title

Related Story

Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed back to state, buzzing for their 4th straight powerlifting state title, after winning the Class 5A Regional V DII team championship. 

Despite the team losing majority of their seniors last year, this new hive is ready to keep the tradition alive. Click on the video above for more on the Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting story.

News
Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th...
Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th Straight Title
Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed back to state, buzzing for their 4th straight powerlifting state title, after... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 11 2024 Mar 11, 2024 Monday, March 11, 2024 9:24:00 PM CDT March 11, 2024
Radar
7 Days