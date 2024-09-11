Edcouch-Elsa ISD high school mariachi to perform in Los Angeles

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District's high school mariachi is California bound.

The group will be participating in a mariachi festival in Los Angeles along with bands from McAllen and Rio Grande City.

"This is the first year that they invite students from the mariachi to perform in Los Angeles, California," Director Marcos Garcia said. "We'll be the ones that'll represent Edcouch-Elsa and the entire Valley to go and perform at the Hollywood bowl."

The festival is scheduled for June 3rd.