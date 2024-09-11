Edcouch-Elsa ISD high school mariachi to perform in Los Angeles
Related Story
Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District's high school mariachi is California bound.
The group will be participating in a mariachi festival in Los Angeles along with bands from McAllen and Rio Grande City.
"This is the first year that they invite students from the mariachi to perform in Los Angeles, California," Director Marcos Garcia said. "We'll be the ones that'll represent Edcouch-Elsa and the entire Valley to go and perform at the Hollywood bowl."
The festival is scheduled for June 3rd.
News
Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District's high school mariachi is California bound. The group will be participating in a mariachi festival... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen police search for suspect accused of stealing $30K during home purchase
-
PSJA ISD: 12-year-old student arrested following recent social media threats
-
DPS: Man dies after being struck by Weslaco ISD bus
-
Consumer Reports: Tackling stinky, funky tasting ice
-
Brownsville working to control mosquito population