Edcouch officials plead not guilty in federal bribery investigation

Edcouch’s city manager and mayor-pro-tem pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal bribery charges.

Edcouch City Manager Víctor Hugo de la Cruz and Edcouch Mayor Pre-Tem René Flores were arrested on Sept. 12. Bond for both men was set at $30,000 each.

As of Wednesday afternoon, both men remained in federal custody pending their release on bond.

The indictment against both men alleges that from June to September 2019, De La Cruz and Flores solicited bribe payments from the owner of a Brownsville business that provides marketing services throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the charges, the Brownsville business owner allegedly received two separate $3,000 payments for marketing work for the city of Edcouch and in return, he made two $1,000 kickback payments to Flores.

Channel 5 News reached out to Edcouch City Attorney Roel Gutierrez, who said de la Cruz was suspended with pay pending a Thursday city council meeting.

At that meeting, city council members will also discuss Flores’ place on the board.

Federal court records show a pre-trial hearing was set for both men in November.