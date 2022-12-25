x

Edcouch Police Chief Says Lights are Back on Portion of Hwy 107

EDCOUCH – The lights are back on along one portion of Highway 107.

Police Chief Eloy Cardenas says the street lamps had not been working for several weeks.

He says he worried for the students who cross through the dark area.

“Some of them get out about 7:30p.m. or 8:00 p.m. They have to cross that intersection,” says Cardenas.

Throughout the temporary outage, there were no reports of injuries.

