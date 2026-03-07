Edinburg-area home declared a total loss following report of washer and dryer on fire
A home near Edinburg was declared a total loss Wednesday evening after crews from multiple fire departments responded to a report of a washer and dryer on fire.
According to Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza, crews responded to the report at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home at the intersection of North Tower Road and Bandera Street.
The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Crews with the cities of Edcouch, Elsa, Pharr and McAllen also responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported as everyone in the home at the time of the fire was able to get out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
