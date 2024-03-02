Edinburg CISD files lawsuit against insurance companies over unpaid claims

Edinburg CISD filed a lawsuit against a dozen of its insurance companies in response to unpaid claims stemming from Hurricane Hanna, according to a news release.

According to a Thursday news release, the district has faced “significant challenges” in obtaining funds for repairs from their insurance company ever since Hurricane Hanna made landfall in July 2020.

District spokeswoman Lisa Ayala confirmed in an email a dozen insurance companies were named in the lawsuit.

“This impasse has led the district to legal avenues to ensure taxpayers are not left to cover repair expenses,” the news release stated.

Details on how much money the unresolved claim was worth were not immediately available.

"We refuse to accept inadequate compensation that would ultimately force the financial burden onto our taxpayers," Edinburg CISD School Board Vice President Xavier Salinas said in the statement.

A court hearing is set for Monday, March 4, the news release stated, adding that the district plans to present the claims before a jury in May 2024.