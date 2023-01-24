Edinburg CISD holds mass shooting training for multiple agencies

Eight months after the school shooting in Uvalde, school district law enforcement officers continue their mass shooting training.

The Edinburg CISD Swat team had their turn Friday.

Dummies covered the playground at Magee Elementary in Edinburg.

It was all part of a training held by Edinburg CISD, geared towards mass casualty and traumatic injury events.

“Our superintendent’s priority is the safety and security of our students, and we just want our parents to know that your students, your children are safe with us here in Edinburg,” Edinburg CISD Superintendent for Support Services Anthony Garza said.

It was the district’s first multi-agency training with Mission Fire EMTs alongside.

“The training purposes we are having here today, that our first responders, our swat officers are not only able to stop an active shooter but also treat the wounded,” Edinburg CISD Chief of Police Ricardo Perez Jr.

Some of the training, which was put on by CPR Plus LLC based in Mission, included teaching first responders about how lungs work — trainers want them to know what to do if they need to treat someone for a stab or gunshot wound to the chest before EMS crews arrive.

"It's to test the officers and to have them understand you're not just a peace officer anymore now you're also medically trained to respond to this, so they supplement and become a force multiplier for the nursing staff and while we wait for emergency services to arrive,” CPR Plus CEO Daniel Fuentes said.

District officials say while they hope this training will never be put to use — they know they need to be ready — especially after what happened in Uvalde.

“So, we can get the injured or the people that are shot in a safe environment and get them to the emergency room as soon as possible,” Perez said.

The training also included an opioid overdose management class.

Each officer was trained on how to give a narcan dose to a dummy.

The district plans to have more training in the future.