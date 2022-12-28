x

Edinburg CISD moving to safeguard bus trips after child dropped off at someone else's house

Change is in the works in Edinburg after a toddler reportedly rode a school bus to a stranger's house. 

The child is fine, but the school district is moving to SafeGuard bus trips. 

They are forming a committee to come up with a plan to make sure it never happens again.

It is going to involve a lot of communication between district police, teachers, and bus drivers.

The development comes after the little girl's mom questioned how her three-year-old daughter could take an unauthorized bus trip to someone else's house. 

