Edinburg CISD offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is offering free COVID-91 tests to their students and staff.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency came together to provide testing kits for schools, according to the Director of Health Services for Edinburg CISD, Diana Davila.
Davila said it is part of K-12 COVID-19 Testing Project, she adds they are not the first in the Valley to participate.
