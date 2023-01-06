Edinburg CISD police officers receiving ballistic shields

Officers with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Police Department will receive new gear to protect students.

The school district purchased 50 ballistic shields for its 84 police officers. Each campus will get at least one shield, and seven shields will be given to the district's SWAT team.

"We're getting the best quality ballistic shield that can defend us... so that our officers are best protected when they're engaged in a potential active shooter." Edinburg CISD police Chief, Ricardos Perez Jr. said.

The shields cost $365,000 and were paid for with a grant. The district should have the shields by the end of January.