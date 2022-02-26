Edinburg CISD recruiting students for migrant education program
Edinburg CISD is recruiting students for their migrant education program
Administrators want to identify those who work seasonal jobs.
Qualifying students must have traveled outside the school district or state lines within the last 36 months.
“We will be going door to door to look for and identify families that may have students who qualify for the migrant education program so we can get them enrolled in school and get them the resources and education that they need," Edinburg CISD spokeswoman Lisa Ayala Hettler said.
