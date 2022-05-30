Edinburg CISD student in custody after making social media threat

A student with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is in custody after an investigation into a threat made against the district on social media.

Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas said several agencies such as the FBI assisted in the investigation.

It only took two hours to find the juvenile.

“We arrived at the home of the child, they were in shock that we were there,” Salinas said. “They probably perceived it to be a game but, as you know, it's not a game. We are going to prosecute to the full extent of the law."

While the threat did not lead to any violence, Sophia Hinojosa – district coordinator of student social services - says it's crucial for parents to explain to their children there are consequences for what they say through text or online.

“You can't take it very lightly," Hinojosa said. “In light of all the events that have happened recently, it's very important for us to be very vigilant as parents, and as educators, into what our students are doing and posting online."

Salinas said the juvenile will face a judge next week.

