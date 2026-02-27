Edinburg CISD student sentenced to 2 years for bringing gun to school

An Edinburg North High School student was sentenced to two years in prison for bringing a weapon to campus.

Kinzey Jay Lira was arrested in May 2025 after authorities found a Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine inside his backpack while at school.

As previously reported, federal authorities were alerted after Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police officers saw the gun had been modified.

Lira was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.