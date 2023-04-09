Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on possession charge identified

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District identified the former middle school teacher who was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sally Ann Blixt was arrested and arraigned Thursday on two charges of abandoning or endangering a child and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Blixt’s bond was set at $95,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg CISD employee arrested on drug charge

A spokesperson with the district said Blixt resigned following her arrest. She had been employed as a teacher at Harwell Middle School.

Jail records indicate Blixt remains behind bars Friday.