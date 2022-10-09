Edinburg CISD to hold flu vaccine clinic in response to rise in flu cases

Hidalgo County announced Friday that there are 27 people hospitalized with the flu in the county. Of those, 10 people are in intensive care units.

Health officials say even area school districts have been hit hard, causing several kids to be out.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is one of many Valley school districts feeling the impact of this year’s flu season.

“We’ve had an increase in absences, probably about 200 to 300 kids that have been out in the last month,” said Edinburg CISD Director of Health Services Diana Davila.

Within about a months’ time, the district saw anywhere from 150 flu cases to 300 every week, leaving many classroom seats empty.

“It’s going to be a very, very busy flu season,” said Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez. “Usually we don’t see numbers like this until December or January.”

Olivarez attributes the rise in flue cases to COVID-19 fatigue, saying that people are tired of wearing masks and taking other preventative measures.

But that’s exactly what Edinburg CISD is asking students and staff to do, along with getting their flu shot.

“Getting a flu vaccine is a preventative measure everyone can do,” Davila said. Unlike other school-required immunizations, the flu shot isn’t mandatory but it is encouraged.

The school district will hold a vaccine clinic on Oct. 15 at Barrientes Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.