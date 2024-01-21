Edinburg CISD updating emergency alert system

Security improvements are coming to the Edinburg Consolidated School District.

The district announced it’s purchasing a new alert system that will let all school staff know if there's a threat on any of their campuses.

The tool is an add-on to the current Raptor system the district uses for visitor check-in.

“It's an emergency management tool for any lockdown procedures, any notifications to all staff all over the campus to alert authorities and dispatch,” district insurance manager Dustin Garza said. “Since we're a school district that has a police department, it just gets notification to them faster."

The app can be installed to any phone, desktop, laptop, or even student tablet. The software can also help track which students are being relocated where, if there is an evacuation

District leaders say they're moving quickly to get this program up and running by the start of next school year at the latest.

Watch the video above for the full story.