Edinburg CISD will carry out in-person high school graduations

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced it will carry out in-person high school graduation ceremonies.

Four outdoor graduation ceremonies will take place in June to honor the Class of 2020, all planned for 8 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.

June 2: Edinburg High School

June 3: Vela High School

June 4: Edinburg North High School

June 5: Economedes High School

ECISD Interim Superintendent Gilbert Garza Jr. cautioning things could change if a significant spike in coronavirus cases occur between now and then.

Seniors will receive two tickets for guests to attend. Social distancing guidelines and protocols will be implemented.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.