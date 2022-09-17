Edinburg CISD will carry out in-person high school graduations
Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced it will carry out in-person high school graduation ceremonies.
Four outdoor graduation ceremonies will take place in June to honor the Class of 2020, all planned for 8 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.
June 2: Edinburg High School
June 3: Vela High School
June 4: Edinburg North High School
June 5: Economedes High School
ECISD Interim Superintendent Gilbert Garza Jr. cautioning things could change if a significant spike in coronavirus cases occur between now and then.
Seniors will receive two tickets for guests to attend. Social distancing guidelines and protocols will be implemented.
The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.
