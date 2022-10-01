Edinburg city leaders to hold meeting on city's drainage projects
Related Story
Edinburg city leaders will hold a public outreach meeting Thursday regarding the city's drainage projects.
The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m., and will be held at My Place Café in Edinburg.
City leaders will discuss the drainage project along University Drive.
Officials say this is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the ongoing projects between the new courthouse, going east to U.S. 281.
News
Edinburg city leaders will hold a public outreach meeting Thursday regarding the city's drainage projects. The meeting will begin... More >>
News Video
-
Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School
-
Gubernatorial candidates spar over immigration issues during debate
-
Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School
-
Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies
-
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco