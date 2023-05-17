Edinburg crews clear out storm drains
Before Wednesday’s rain moved in, Edinburg city crews were spotted checking and clearing storm drains in the downtown area.
The area is known to flood after a heavy rainfall. Crews will be checking drains around the city to make sure there's no debris inside that could clog them up.
City crews are asking residents to also do their part and put trash and other debris where it belongs.
