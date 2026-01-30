Edinburg daycare employee charged after striking 1-year-old boy in the face, police say
A 45-year-old daycare employee is jailed after surveillance footage shows her striking a child in the face, according to a Wednesday news release.
Brenda Rae Perez was arrested on Monday on a charge of injury to a child, Hidalgo County jail records show.
According to a news release, the mother of a 1-year-old boy reported to police that she dropped off her child at Grandma's Daycare located in the 5500 block of S. Sugar Road on Jan. 20, 2026.
“After picking up her son, the mother reportedly noticed visible injuries on the child’s body, including the backs of his legs and under his chin,” the news release stated.
Detectives later identified Perez as the child’s caretaker, and viewed surveillance footage that “showed Perez acting aggressively toward the child and striking him in the face at least once.”
Perez’s bond was set at $50,000.
Editor's Note: This story was updated with the name of the daycare.
