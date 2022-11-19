Edinburg detention officer charged with oppression, placed on leave
A detention officer was charged Saturday with official oppression after he was accused of slapping a teen detained by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release.
Roberto Guerra, a detention specialist for the Edinburg Police Department, allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy at the police department’s juvenile processing center on Monday, October 3.
Guerra had his bond set at $2,500 and is currently on administrative leave without pay, the news release stated.
