Edinburg detention officer charged with oppression, placed on leave

A detention officer was charged Saturday with official oppression after he was accused of slapping a teen detained by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release.

Roberto Guerra, a detention specialist for the Edinburg Police Department, allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy at the police department’s juvenile processing center on Monday, October 3.

Guerra had his bond set at $2,500 and is currently on administrative leave without pay, the news release stated.

 

3 weeks ago Saturday, October 29 2022 Oct 29, 2022 Saturday, October 29, 2022 3:08:00 PM CDT October 29, 2022
