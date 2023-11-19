x

Edinburg Family Describe Dust Devil Experience

EDINBURG – Yard items on an Edinburg family’s property were thrown all around.

It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 107 and Expressway 281.

It’s a scenario that’s hard to explain and harder even to prove.

Ida Contreras believes it was a strong wind.

A weather expert says the only explanation he’s aware of would be that a dust devil moved through the area.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing looked into the possibilities of how it can happen.

Watch the video above for the full story.

5 years ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 4:35:56 PM CDT August 03, 2018
