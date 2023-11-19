Edinburg Family Describe Dust Devil Experience
EDINBURG – Yard items on an Edinburg family’s property were thrown all around.
It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 107 and Expressway 281.
It’s a scenario that’s hard to explain and harder even to prove.
Ida Contreras believes it was a strong wind.
A weather expert says the only explanation he’s aware of would be that a dust devil moved through the area.
KRGV’s Christian von Preysing looked into the possibilities of how it can happen.
