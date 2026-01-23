Edinburg family starting over after fire destroys home

A 62 -year-old man said he’s still processing the loss of his home.

“You feel scared, and then we just started working. We’re struggling,” Candelario Ortiz Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he and his wife were both home when the fire started on Tuesday afternoon in the 8900 block of Val Verde Vista Street.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said he believes the fire started next door after a candle was left burning in the mobile home next to Rodriguez's home.

“I went outside and looked at the flames… and the fire spread to our house,” Rodriguez said, adding that he's thankful he and his wife escaped before it was too late

The Edinburg and Elsa fire departments responded. No injuries were reported, but both homes were found to be unlivable.

Rodriguez said about 70% of everything inside his home, including clothing, food, and the stove, was destroyed in the fire.

Rodriguez is an independent roofer, and he said rebuilding has become his priority.

So far, the American Red Cross has donated $650 to the Rodriguez family for food and clothes. They’re currently staying at a relative’s home.

Those wishing to make donations to the Rodriguez family can email news@krgv.com to be connected to them.

