Edinburg fire chief offers space heater safety tips

A common mistake with the use of space heaters could result in a house fire, Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said.

“Those space heaters should be directly plugged into the outlet; there should not be an extension cord,” Garza said.

The warning comes as a cold front approaches the Rio Grande Valley.

If you're planning to use a space heater this weekend, always plug it into the wall. It's also important to place it on a flat surface and away from things like curtains, blankets, or pillows.

“Unfortunately, we do see that sometimes in the county where we see house fires because they burn stuff in their home to keep warm,” Garza said.

Garza also urged the public to never use a gas stove to heat their home because it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.