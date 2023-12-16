Edinburg fire chief shares space heater safety tips

With winter is on its way and some people may be planning to use space heaters to stay warm. That's why local fire officials want you to use them safely.

Fire officials say space heaters are the leading cause of house fires.

When buying a space heater, make sure it has a circle on the back with the letters UL from the manufacturer. That means it has been rated and tested by a licensed company.

Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza says it's a good idea to get one with a safety switch, because if it tips over, it will power off.

"Make sure that you keep your kids away from those devices. Also, keep anything that's combustible away from them, at least 10 to 15 feet. So, you don't need any magazines or newspapers or even the sofa or mattress," Garza said.

Chief Garza also recommends turning it off and unplugging it if you're not in the same room, and make sure it's plugged directly into a wall socket and don't use an extension cord.

Also, remember to make sure they are kept clean. Any dust or debris can spark a fire.