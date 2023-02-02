Edinburg hands out free food to residents affected by Hurricane Hanna

The city of Edinburg handed out free food Wednesday in the wake of Hurricane Hanna.

City employees handed out food Wednesday morning at the Edinburg Activity Center, 123 E. Palm Drive, near Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Edinburg had enough food for about 3,000 families.

The food giveaway started at 10 a.m. and continued Wednesday afternoon. It's available to Edinburg residents, who should bring an ID or utility bill to prove residency.

