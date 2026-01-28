Edinburg High School students experience Navy pilot VR simulator

The first Navy Week is underway in the Rio Grande Valley. The goal is to recruit and educate through various community events.

A school outreach event was held at Edinburg High School. Navy officials brought equipment, including a virtual reality simulation of a Navy pilot.

One student shared what the event means to him.

"Well, I think it could spark something that you didn't know you had. Like even if it's not for the Navy, even the pull-up bar, the simulations, whatever they had you could find the want to join the military or support your country," Iori Gomez said.

The Navy also brought about 100 sailors, the Navy Band, color guard and navy officials for the events. They'll be going to several other cities and schools across the Valley.

