Edinburg High School students experience Navy pilot VR simulator
Related Story
The first Navy Week is underway in the Rio Grande Valley. The goal is to recruit and educate through various community events.
A school outreach event was held at Edinburg High School. Navy officials brought equipment, including a virtual reality simulation of a Navy pilot.
One student shared what the event means to him.
RELATED STORY: Rio Grande Valley veteran helps launch first-ever Navy Week in the area
"Well, I think it could spark something that you didn't know you had. Like even if it's not for the Navy, even the pull-up bar, the simulations, whatever they had you could find the want to join the military or support your country," Iori Gomez said.
The Navy also brought about 100 sailors, the Navy Band, color guard and navy officials for the events. They'll be going to several other cities and schools across the Valley.
News
News Video
-
'A caring, working cousin,' Relative mourning Harlingen man who died following a...
-
1 man hospitalized following Elsa mobile home fire
-
Consumer Reports: Safest babyproofing products
-
Funeral held for Edinburg CISD student who died after collapsing during soccer...
-
New Mission ordinance aims to combat illegal tire dumping
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View