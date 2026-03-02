Edinburg man sentenced after stabbing teen during road rage incident

A 34-year-old Edinburg man received a 25-year sentence Thursday after he was convicted in connection with a road rage stabbing that injured a 16-year-old male driver.

Juan Jesus Reyes was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in December 2025 following a four-day trial.

A news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios identified Reyes as a man previously convicted on a federal human smuggling charge, resulting in an enhanced punishment.

Reyes was charged in connection with the road rage stabbing that happened on Feb. 26, 2023, in Progreso.

According to the news release, Reyes and two others pursued a 16-year-old driver and his two juvenile passengers following a traffic dispute.

Surveillance video showed Reyes attempting to force his way into the teen’s vehicle while both vehicles were stopped at a traffic signal prior to the chase, and slashing one of the tires of the teen's vehicle.

A spokesperson with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office previously said that both drivers were brake checking each other before the chase.

“After the vehicle stopped near a relative’s residence, Reyes pursued the teenage driver on foot and stabbed him in the back as the victim attempted to seek safety inside the home,” the news release stated.

The sheriff’s office said the teen suffered a non-life threatening stab wound.

The sheriff’s office said Reyes admitted to stabbing the teen at the 700 block of Baker Road in Progreso.

“Road rage and street violence have no place in our community,” Palacios said in a statement. “This conviction reflects our commitment to protecting families and holding violent offenders accountable.”