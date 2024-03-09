Edinburg mayor cites growing population in state of the city address

A booming population means improvements in drainage and wastewater plants are needed, according to Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr.

According to Garza, the city's population doubled to more than 105 thousand people in the last 20 years.

During a Thursday state of the city address, Garza said the city allocated over $6 million for drainage projects.

Those projects are funded through the city budget and voter approved bonds.

Garza says this year, the city is also working to create more space for its people by adding more than 145 new subdivisions, despite a decrease in the property tax rate.

“It's a matter of making sure we are efficient with our budget so that we plan accordingly,” Garza said.

Utility rates will start to increase in March by an additional $2.69 cents for every 5,000 gallons of water used.

The new utility rate will help fund over $250 million in improvements for the city's water and sewer systems, Garza added.

“That will secure us with not only expansion in our existing plants, but brand-new water and wastewater treatment plants as well as bringing sewer and drainage to areas that hadn't had it before,” Garza said.

The mayor says the upgrades are necessary as Edinburg’s population continues to grow.

More than 128 thousand people are expected to call Edinburg home by 2030.