Edinburg mayor will not seek reelection following prostate cancer diagnosis
Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza announced at a press conference that he will not seek reelection after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
"After consulting with my family and prayer, I have decided to not seek reelection for mayor. I fully intend to complete my current term," Garza said.
Garza said he will become an advocate and help raise awareness of the importance of men over 50 years old getting screened.
"This is something that has come as a complete shock to me and my family. Fortunately, this cancer has been detected at an early stage, and I am confident that with the proper treatment, I am going to beat this," Garza said.
Garza was elected mayor in 2021 and the next city election is scheduled for November 2025.
