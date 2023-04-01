x

Edinburg Neighborhood Seeking County's Help with Flood Relief

Residents living in one Edinburg community say they have to go through a lake to get to their homes.

They're seeking answers to find out who will pump water from the RV park.

CHANNEL 5'S Frank McCaffrey asked the county when they can expect some relief.

Click the video above for the full story.

