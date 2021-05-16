Edinburg order requires essential businesses to submit sanitation/safety plan

EDINBURG – A new plan is in place in Edinburg to make sure groceries stores and other essential businesses aren’t letting sanitary and social distancing recommendations fall by the wayside.

As the community leans on essential businesses more and more, the city wants to make sure those establishments are doing its’ part to keep customers and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment, in order for essential businesses to operate in Edinburg, its’ required to submit what’s being called a “work safe plan” to the city.

The written plan must meet what City Attorney Omar Ochoa describes as a very specific minimum set of rules the city ordered earlier this week.

