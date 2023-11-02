x

Edinburg Police Apprehend Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

EDINBURG - Police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping at an Edinburg daycare.

The incident happened at a daycare located on the 3100 block of Centerpoint Drive on Thursday.

Edinburg Assistant Police Chief Oscar Trevino said police received a call around 5 p.m. about a man trying to forcibly take a minor. He said the daycare staff grabbed the child and locked themselves in a room until police arrived.

Authorities said the man didn’t know the child he tried to take.

The date for his arraignment is pending. 

