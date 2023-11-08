Edinburg Police Department to host safety conference
Related Story
The Edinburg Police Department is hosting a safety conference Monday.
Officers will be joined by officials with Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, the University of Texas Rio Grande valley, and Tropical Texas Behavioral Health.
Officials will talk to the community about mental health, public safety, and campus safety response protocols.
The event will take place at the Region One Headquarters on Schunior Street and will begin at 6:00 p.m.
The event is free and open to everyone.
News
The Edinburg Police Department is hosting a safety conference Monday. Officers will be joined by officials with Edinburg Consolidated... More >>
News Video
-
Unofficial election results show Gonzalez wins Weslaco mayoral race
-
City of McAllen installing new water meters
-
Valley Middle East experts react to claims of Hamas members crossing the...
-
Cameron County voters head to the polls
-
Unofficial early voting results show Gonzalez in the lead for Weslaco mayoral...