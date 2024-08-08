Edinburg police hopes to develop community trust with 28th annual National Night Out

The city of Edinburg is getting ready to host the 28th annual National Night Out.

Lt. Gabriel Vela Luna with the Edinburg Police Department speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the family fun the community can expect at the event.

Edinburg's National Night Out begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Promenade Park Amphitheater.

Other Valley cities also having National Night Out events. Check their social media pages for more information.