Edinburg police investigating auto thefts
Related Story
The Edinburg police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating multiple vehicles that were stolen earlier this week.
The vehicles were taken from a construction site on Stadium Drive and Freddy Gonzalez Drive sometime between Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
The vehicles that were reported stolen were:
- A gray 2017 Chevy Silverado Dually displaying license plate # EP09937
- A white 2006 Chevy Silverado flatbed truck displaying license plate # CPA857
- A Corn Pro 25 ft. trailer displaying license plate # 569078F
- A Haulmark enclosed trailer displaying license plate # 566544E
Those with information on the vehicles are urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers line at 956-383-8477.
News
The Edinburg police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating multiple vehicles that were stolen earlier this week. ... More >>
News Video
-
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
-
New restaurants in San Juan expected to create up to 90 new...
-
'Horrific incident': Stingray deaths reported at Gladys Porter Zoo
-
San Perlita ISD planning to reopen on Monday after closing due to...
-
Sharyland ISD closing all campuses on Monday, Tuesday due to increase in...