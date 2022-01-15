x

Edinburg police investigating auto thefts

The Edinburg police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating multiple vehicles that were stolen earlier this week.

The vehicles were taken from a construction site on Stadium Drive and Freddy Gonzalez Drive sometime between Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.

The vehicles that were reported stolen were:

  • A gray 2017 Chevy Silverado Dually displaying license plate # EP09937
  • A white 2006 Chevy Silverado flatbed truck displaying license plate # CPA857
  • A Corn Pro 25 ft. trailer displaying license plate # 569078F
  • A Haulmark enclosed trailer displaying license plate # 566544E

Those with information on the vehicles are urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers line at 956-383-8477.

