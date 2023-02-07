Edinburg police investigating police unit involved in crash

A man is facing several charges after crashing into an Edinburg police unit, the department said.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

Police were dispatched to north IH 69 to help control traffic.

According to police, an officer in one of the police units got out of the vehicle to remove a mattress from the road when a truck, driven by 52-year-old Raul Rodriguez, hit the cop car.

Rodriguez is charged with driving while intoxicated.

No one was seriously hurt, according to Edinburg police.