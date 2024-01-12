Edinburg police officer recalls encounter with suspect accused in death of DPS trooper

One of the Edinburg police officers who came face to face with the man accused of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez took to the stand Wednesday.

Victor Godinez is charged in the death of Sanchez, who prosecutors say died in August 2019 after Godinez shot him four months earlier.

Edinburg police Investigator Jesse Moreno was part of the huge manhunt effort in Edinburg the night of the shooting.

Moreno said he and his partner — Sgt. Sandra Tapia — were looking for the person who shot Trooper Sanchez and fled into an Edinburg neighborhood.

Moreno said he was assigned to assist with clearing the area after the officer involved shooting.

The testimony became tense when Moreno described his encounter with the suspected shooter.

Moreno recalled following the direction of a resident who flagged him down and reported a suspicious person. As Moreno identified himself to the suspicious person, Moreno said the man stopped.

“Then he turns sideways… I recognized the danger," Moreno said.

The suspect fired, and Moreno shot back 17 rounds before taking cover.

On the stand, Moreno identified that suspect as Victor Godinez.

The defense awaits their opportunity to present their witnesses.

Godinez also faces two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The trial continues Thursday morning.