Edinburg Police Searching for Suspect in Vehicle Theft
Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle.
Authorities say a woman stole a red 2017 Ford Escape with license plate number JKL7029 and crossed it into Mexico.
Those with information are asked to call Edinburg police at (956) 383-8477.
