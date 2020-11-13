x

Edinburg Police Searching for Suspect in Vehicle Theft

Related Story

Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle.

Authorities say a woman stole a red 2017 Ford Escape with license plate number JKL7029 and crossed it into Mexico.

Those with information are asked to call Edinburg police at (956) 383-8477.

News
Edinburg Police Searching for Suspect in Vehicle...
Edinburg Police Searching for Suspect in Vehicle Theft
Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle. Authorities say a... More >>
2 years ago Saturday, February 24 2018 Feb 24, 2018 Saturday, February 24, 2018 4:04:17 PM CST February 24, 2018
Radar
7 Days